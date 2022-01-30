Lakeland strawberry farmer protects fruit as freezing temperatures threaten crop

The cold temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning are a concern for farmers, including in Polk County where temperatures were in the low 30s.

It’s a major problem for strawberry farmers in Lakeland.

Carl Grooms, the owner of Fancy Farms, has been a farmer for 48 years. Grooms knows how to protect his crops. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, so far all is good, but he will keep a close eye on the strawberries as both of his fields.

Grooms said he leaves the sprinklers on to allow a thick layer of ice to protect the strawberry.

“It makes a little igloo over the top of the fruit and the bush to protect everything underneath,” said Grooms. “It won’t go below 32°.”

It’s a process that’s been used since the 60s.

“I’ve been growing almost 50 years, and I’ve been protecting their many of times just the way we are this morning and that’s what we do at Fancy Farms and the rest of the farms in the area,” he said.