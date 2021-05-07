Lakeland social worker accused of putting herself, 18-month-old in front of running semi-truck

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland social worker is facing charges of child abuse after deputies say she placed herself and a toddler in front of a running semi-truck.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Angel Button and her husband tried to pay a moving company with a certified check on Wednesday, but the company’s employees couldn’t accept it. Deputies say Button responded by placing herself in front of and underneath one of the wheels of the company’s running semi-truck with her 18-month-old child sitting in her lap.

Witnesses told deputies Button also pinched the toddler in order to make her cry, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once deputies were able to get Button from out under the semi-truck, the child was safely taken from her.

When deputies attempted to arrest Button, the sheriff’s office says she resisted and placed herself in front of the semi-truck again and yelled, “I’m not going anywhere.”

She was arrested and taken the Polk County Jail where she is currently being held with no bond. She is facing charges of child abuse, resisting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

“Placing a child in danger is no way to end a civil disagreement. What was she thinking putting that baby in danger like that?” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “What this poor child experienced should make us all angry. This should have never happened.”

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Button told deputies she worked as a nurse for Lakeland Regional Health. But her husband told detectives she works for the medical group as a social worker, according to the news release.

Deputies say Button’s social media accounts indicate she graduated from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colorado, with a “Child Welfare Scholar” degree.