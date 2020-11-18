Lakeland residents ask police chief for more patrols following couple’s murder, detectives say more arrests possible

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland neighborhood is still reeling a week after the gruesome murders of a former Lakeland City Commissioner and her husband inside their home.

After a swift arrest and a suspect now in custody, residents still have questions and remain scared after what happened.

On Tuesday night, they had some tough questions for the Lakeland Police Department and Chief Ruben Garcia.

This was a crime that shocked the close-knit neighborhood surrounding Lake Morton, a crime that took the lives of two innocent people, Edie Yates-Henderson and her husband, David.

According to police, they were stabbed to death in their own home, allegedly by Marcelle Waldon, now behind bars and charged with murder.

Police say the suspect had no connection to the couple and, most likely, entered through an unlocked door at the back of their home just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Those who live in this neighborhood shared their concerns with Chief Garcia and his investigators during a virtual Q & A session on Tuesday night.

“We certainly appreciate the opportunity to come talk to you,” Chief Garcia told residents during a virtual meeting online. “This is obviously a tragic event that brings us here together tonight.”

Lakeland investigators say even though they believe this was a random act, they also believe Waldon spent time near the lake, possibly taking note of the neighbors and their routines.

“If something doesn’t look right, you don’t have to see a crime being committed, just somebody or something that doesn’t look right is enough to give us a call,” Chief Garcia said.

The department has stressed the importance of safety in three areas: locks, lighting and landscapes.

For now, residents say they are still scared and worried, asking Lakeland police for additional patrols in nearby alleyways, as well as additional lighting from Lakeland Electric.

Citizens were quick to point out, neighbors need to be proactive.

“We, as citizens should step up first and light our front porch, light our backyards, not rely on the city to light up everything. We don’t get special treatment just because we’re Lake Morton,” Lake Morton resident Jim Seggerman said.

“Primarily what we want to tell you tonight is that we’re here for you, anything we can do to make you feel safer in your neighborhood, we want to do,” Chief Garcia said.

Residents remain active on a neighborhood Facebook page, an interest encouraged by Lakeland’s police chief. Detectives reminded residents to call 911, no matter what, if something doesn’t feel right.