LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland Regional Health decided Tuesday to cancel elective procedures as it prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Ian is expected to bring heavy rain as it makes landfall somewhere o Florida’s west coast some time this Wednesday.

Elective procedures scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled as part of the hospital’s precautions. Doctor office visits and urgent care appointments will also be canceled on these days.

The hospital’s corporate office will also be closed.

“The safety of our patients, their families, and our team members remains our utmost concern as Hurricane Ian approaches,” the hospital said. “Lakeland Regional Health’s Emergency Management team vigorously prepares in advance for all patient and team member needs during weather emergencies.”

Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and Emergency Department will stay open as normal.