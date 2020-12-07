Lakeland Regional Health braces for COVID vaccine, sees success with antibody drug

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Medical leaders at Polk County’s largest hospital are being told after the five hospitals in Florida’s pilot program receive the first COVID-19 vaccines, their facility will be “soon to follow.”

“Whether that’s a couple of days or a week after is not entirely clear to anyone at this point,” said Dr. Hal Escowitz, the chief medical informatics officer and chief quality officer at Lakeland Regional Health.

The FDA will review Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10, followed by Moderna’s on Dec. 17. If and when emergency authorization is granted, the companies say they are ready to begin distribution within 24 hours.

A Tampa General Hospital spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the hospital expects doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to be delivered on or before Dec. 15.

TGH is part of Florida’s five-hospital pilot program.

“I won’t be shocked if it was a week or two weeks and I also wouldn’t be shocked if we got it the day after Tampa General got it,” said Escowitz. “We expect to see this certainly within the next few weeks or so and are ramping up our infrastructure to be able to distribute this to as many people in need as possible.”

The hospital purchased an ultra-cold freezer that can store the Pfizer vaccine at the necessary temperature.

That purchase allows LRH to receive the vaccine quicker, Escowitz said.

Hospital staff is meeting regularly to set up protocols and appointment schedules.

It’s expected health care workers who come in contact with COVID patients will be top priority, which means doctors and nurses at Lakeland Regional will be some of the first people to be vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there. There’s a lot of fear out there about the speed at which the vaccine was produced but there’s nothing that’s grounded in science I’ve seen that suggests this will be a dangerous thing to take,” said Escowitz.

Dr. Escowitz points out that gaining immunity from a vaccine is preferable to being exposed to the virus.

As of Monday, Lakeland Regional Health was treating more than 90 coronavirus patients, which marks an increase from approximately 40 patients a month ago.

Meanwhile, the hospital is touting its success with Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody drug by Eli Lilly & Co.

“Certainly it’ll ease the burden on hospitals getting these high-risk patients who we know are more likely to suffer adverse outcomes from COVID,” said Escowitz.

According to the hospital, 45 high-risk people with coronavirus have received the treatment. Only one required hospitalization.

“A man of my age, it would be more righteous to take it,” said Sidal Torres, an 81-year old who tested positive for COVID-19.

Torres traveled to Polk County from Texas to stay with family after the sudden loss of his wife.

He and several family members tested positive for COVID-19.

As an elderly person with high blood pressure and diabetes, Torres was eligible for Bamlanivimab.

“I feel very fortunate because I’ve never had it before. I’ve just heard serious things about it. And after what happened with my family I was very concerned,” he said.

Torres is recovering with minimal symptoms.

“This is something that’s kind of revolutionary in the universe of treating COVID at the moment,” said Escowitz.

The hospital, he said, has ample supply and wants more high-risk patients to take advantage of the outpatient treatment.

It requires a one-time hour long injection at Lakeland Regional Health.

This week, LRH will add to its antibody arsenal.

“The Regeneron product has been cleared for emergency use authorization and I’m told we’re getting our first 40 doses of that drug this week as well,” said Escowitz.

President Donald Trump received Regeneron when he had coronavirus in the fall.

Dr. Escowitz said it has similar efficacy as Bamlanivimab.