LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland Publix warehouse worker will be honored Wednesday for helping save a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle in June.

The Lakeland Fire Department said Glenn Chancey was working at the warehouse at around 4:40 a.m. on June 2 when he heard a loud crash outside.

Chancey drove his spotter truck to US-92 where he found two heavily damaged vehicles that had collided.

“One was upside-down with severe damage, and the victim was exiting with the help of a bystander,” an LFD statement said. “The other vehicle was upright, also heavily damaged, and on fire.”

Chancey grabbed an extinguisher from his truck and went to the burning vehicle to rescue the victim.

He was able to put out the fire.

Authorities said the victim was unconscious. Chancey and the other bystander tried to get to them by breaking through the driver’s side rear window with the fire extinguisher, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim was awake momentarily, and was able to unbuckle himself and unlock his car, allowing Chancey and the other bystander to open one of the doors and pull them out of the burning car to safety.

The department said that it would be giving Chancey a certificate of Recognition Wednesday for the heroic act.