Lakeland police searching for mother and 2 children last seen on Halloween

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway to find a Lakeland mother and her two young children.

The three were last seen Halloween evening near Ariana Street in Lakeland. 23-year-old Stephanie Adkins said she was taking the children trick-or-treating but have not been seen since.

Adkins was last seen with a double stroller, wearing shorts and a blue shirt with her two children Penelope Holley, 5, and Kalib Holley, 3. Police say one child was dressed as a mermaid and the other was in a camo outfit.

Adkins is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Adkins and the children were reported missing by Adkins’ mother and according to police Adkins frequently leaves home without advising anyone.

Detectives have been notified of possible sightings of the mother and kids in the Sebring and Avon Park area. Officers tell us they want to make sure the family is safe!

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-8974.