Lakeland police searching for 2 girls who left school

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department needs your help locating two missing girls who have not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Khloe Walrath-Syhaphome, 12, and Gia Slaton, 11 left Lakeland Academy Prep at approximately 1 p.m. and have not been heard or seen from since.

The police department said in a Twitter post that the girls were last seen wearing their school polo shirts and navy shorts/shirts.

Khloe is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and wears glasses with dark hair and brown eyes. Gia is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen these girls police are asking you to call 911 or 863-834-6966.