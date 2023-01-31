LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the mass shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Lakeland Monday evening.

According to an announcement, Chief Taylor will brief the public Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Lakeland Police Department.

The news comes a day after 10 people suffered varying injuries from what appeared to be a targeted drive-by shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street.

Taylor said a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled up to the scene around 3:45 p.m. when four male shooters fired from both sides of the car. Ten men between the ages of 20 and 35 years old were injured in the shooting.

Two victims were left with critical injuries and eight with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face, police said.

News Channel 8 obtained an exclusive video of the moment shots rang out in the neighborhood.

At this time, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Chief Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the suspects involved. To remain anonymous and eligible for the reward, call 800-226-TIPS(8477) or dial **TIPS.