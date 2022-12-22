LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.

Affidavits show the incident happened early Sunday morning on Dec. 19th, off 9th Street West where Antwan Glover was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

After noticing a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, the affidavit states police asked Glover to step out of the vehicle where officers reported Glover resisted arrest and placed an officer in a chokehold.

Glover was taken to jail and faces four charges that include resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer with violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Video obtained by 8 On Your Side showed during Glover’s arrest an officer punched him multiple times prompting us to contact The Lakeland Police Department.

The agency sent WFLA the following statement;

Our agency is aware of the video circulating on social media. All incidents involving protective actions taken by officers are reviewed by their chain of command and our Office of Professional Standards. It is not our policy to comment on any actions currently under review.

8 On Your Side asked Lakeland Police officials if body camera footage was available to see actions throughout the entire incident, but officials said body camera footage was unavailable.

We will continue to follow this story as the investigation unfolds.