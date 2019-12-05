Lakeland police officer dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ in patrol car

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer was found dead in his patrol car after detectives say he suffered a “medical episode” Wednesday evening.

According to detectives, the officer went to eat dinner nearby before parking outside a Hampton Inn on Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

Officials have yet to announce the officer’s name at this time.

