Lakeland police officer dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ in patrol car

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer was found dead in his patrol car after detectives say he suffered a “medical episode” Wednesday evening.

According to detectives, the officer went to eat dinner nearby before parking outside a Hampton Inn on Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

Officials have yet to announce the officer’s name at this time.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

