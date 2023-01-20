LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page.

The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa.

According to the post, Miller was a former military police dog handler for the U.S. Marine Corps before his career in local law enforcement, having enlisted as a marine after graduating high school in 2000.

“Sergeant Miller trained and certified three military working dogs during his active duty service, deploying with the United States Secret Service to New York City, NY and Camp David, Maryland,” the department said. “Sergeant Miller was stationed in Okinawa, JP, and Cherry Point, NC where he served as the canine trainer for his unit.”

After his time with the military, Miller worked as a Polk County deputy in 2005, working in various roles including patrol deputy, SWAT team member, general crimes detective, and canine handler.

Miller joined the Lakeland Police Department in 2014, once again using his previous experience to work in various jobs in the police force. By the time of his passing, Miller had 22 years of law enforcement experience.

“Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you,” the department said. “Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your service to both our country and our community.”

The department asked the community to pray for Miller’s loved ones.