Lakeland police officer arrested for falsifying time slips for off-duty assignments

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer is now in jail after officials say he falsified time slips for some of his off-duty assignments.

According to police, 32-year-old Guiseppe Avigliano, who was hired as a Lakeland Police Department officer in 2013, signed up for off-duty details at an apartment complex for extra work. The off-duty assignments took place between May to October 2020.

Police say Avigliano submitted an overtime slip for each off-duty assignment in order to receive payment. During an investigation, however, officials with LPD say several of the assignments Avigliano reportedly worked could not be verified through the agency’s dispatch system, his in-car video camera, or other witness officers.

Additionally, his cell phone records show that he was at different locations during the times he was scheduled to work the details, according to police.

Detectives charged Avigliano with grand theft and issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday.

He was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail later that day.

“We expect all members of the Lakeland Police Department to uphold the highest standards of conduct in both their personal and professional life in order to maintain the public trust and confidence of the citizens we serve,” said Chief Ruben Garcia. “When that trust is breached by a law enforcement officer, we must be held accountable to the highest standards as well.”

Avigliano has been on administrative leave since the start of the investigation.