Lakeland police officer accused of falsifying report with DCF

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department says an officer turned himself into Polk County jail on a charge of making a false report.

Detectives say Officer William Long placed a false anonymous tip that his own child had been abused by a babysitter as part of a custody dispute with the child’s mother.

Less than 24 hours later when contacted by the Child Protection Investigator Long stated he had no concerns regarding the safety of his child while being cared for by the babysitter.

Long was charged with one count of making a false report of child abuse, abandon or neglect to the Department of Children and Families. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation