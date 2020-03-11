Polk Co. man shoots, kills estranged wife before killing himself

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man shot and killed his estranged wife before doing the same to himself Monday afternoon, the Lakeland Police Department said.

The police department received two 911 calls from the WillowBrooke Apartments complex ono Oakbridge Parkway for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead with at least one gunshot wound.

In conjunction with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakeland Police Department located the suspect, the woman’s husband, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his backyard. The man lived about 15 miles away from his estranged wife.

The suspect and victim were reportedly husband and wife currently going through a divorce.

The police department said it was not aware of an previous calls for service or domestic-related issues with the couple.

The victim reportedly lived at the apartment for about a year.

