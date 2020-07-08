Lakeland police investigating death of gas station clerk who went missing while on break

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are working to fill in the gaps to find out what led to a longtime gas station clerk being found dead in Lakeland.

According to Lakeland police, 65-year-old Ricky Kimball was last seen alive while taking a break at the Circle K in the Kathleen area of Lakeland in the early morning hours of June 30.

Kimball’s vehicle was still at the gas station when he went missing, according to police.

His body was found two days later in a wooded area on East Bella Vista Street near Lake Parker. Police identified his body on Tuesday.

“I’ve been coming to this store, probably, 28 years now. So we’ve come to know each other,” said David Lundblad, who picks up coffee at Circle K every morning. “He was a real nice guy, liked people, very pleasant to be around. This was a terrible tragedy.”

Employees at Fellowship Church believe they captured some of Kimball’s final moments.

Courtesy Fellowship Church

“You see this guy come up right here. You can see his hands gesturing toward him. And then you can see Rick responding,” said an employee who wished to remain anonymous.

Lakeland police say detectives have obtained several security videos.

“I hope we can get to the bottom of what happened to this guy,” said the church employee.

“I would definitely think that it’s unusual. He appeared to -from what we’ve been told – was working a normal shift, went outside for what I believe was a break and he never returned,” said Robin Tillett, public information officer for the Lakeland Police Department.

An autopsy performed by the medical examiner’s office was not able to determine a cause or manner of death, which are both pending investigation.

“There are definitely some unanswered questions that our detectives are working hard to fill in those gaps,” said Tillett. “We encourage anyone that may have any piece of information, no matter how small, to call.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Ted Sealey at Edward.Sealey@Lakelandgov.net or (863) 834 – 5991.

