LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a death at a local mall that happened Sunday.

Lakeland police said officers responded to the Shoppes of Lakeland Shopping Center in north Lakeland.

According to police, the death appears to be a suicide. A responding officer deployed a taser in the incident, but no guns were fired by law enforcement, the statement said.

This is a developing story, and additional information is expected to be released as officers continue their investigation.

