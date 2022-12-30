POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland authorities are investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle early Friday morning.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, an officer was dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle in a lake along the west side of Lake Wire Friday around 5:30 a.m. When the officer arrived, they found the vehicle submerged in the water about 15 feet from the shoreline.

As worked to search and remove the vehicle from the lake, divers noticed the front driver’s side window down and at least one adult inside.

After the car was pulled from the lake, two children were also found inside the car.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and members of the Forensic Services Unit were called to begin processing the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated, “there were no apparent signs of trauma on any of the people in the vehicle.” Detectives said they believe those found inside the vehicle are a 35-year-old mother and her two sons, ages 4 and 9.

The bodies were transported to the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine their causes of death.

An update will be provided after the Medical Examiner’s Office completes its examination. The names of those killed were not released.

