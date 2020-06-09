Lakeland Police Chief agrees to police reform meeting with black community members at town hall

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – For more than three hours Monday night in the Cannon Funeral Home, there was a candid conversation on racism and the relationship between the black community and law enforcement.

“We want to be one Lakeland,” moderator of the town hall Al Lewis said. “We don’t want the sheriff to see us as a threat and we don’t want to see the sheriff as a threat.”

The panel discussion, called “Call to Consciousness” took place a day after more than 2,000 people participated in a march organized by Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk that ended with a rally at Munn Park.

Toward the end, when Lewis allowed audience members to speak, Lakeland native Jarvis Young made a passionate plea for action and not just words.

“Can we get a reform task force with people of our community to sit with you guys and to make a policy change in the things that we the people that you are supposed to serve and protect can do?” he said, directing the question to Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia.

“Absolutely,” the chief replied.

“That’s what I want,” Young said.

Lewis opened the event by asking the panel of community activists, religious leaders and law enforcement about their reaction to the Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd.

The former director of the Lakeland branch of the NAACP Don Brown said the modern smart phone video of the Floyd’s death in police custody woke up the world to the centuries old problem of racism.

“Now all of the world is rallying and saying black lives matter,” Brown said.

Lewis asked why saying that phrase can still be controversial.

“It’s because of privilege,” Stetson Glass, the deacon at Oasis Community Church, said. “Privilege affords some folks, mostly who look like me, the opportunity to learn about racism rather than to experience it.”

The founder of Lakeland’s chapter of Black Lives Matter, Jarvis Washington, spoke about the need for police officers to take time to engage the people in the neighborhoods they’re assigned to serve.

“An officer working in an area should know 25-50 percent of the people that live in that area,” he said, “only way they can do that is get out of the car and introduce themselves.”

At one point, the discussion turned into a spirited debate over whether Lakeland Police officers and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies should wear body cameras.

“His stance on body cameras is simple, the government does not need to be in your house at your worse moment,” Major Vance Monroe said, defending the position of his boss, Sheriff Grady Judd.

During his rebuttal in favor of body cameras, Washington referenced the final words uttered by Floyd in the video seen around the world.

“The audio of the cameras is probably the most important part like we were speaking about the George Floyd situation,” he said. “We only knew what completely happened because we heard him.”

Chief Garcia told 8 On Your Side his officers already wear body mics and he is concerned about what the cameras would cost.

“It’s the taxpayers money,” he said, “so we want to spend it as best as we can. If that’s the wish of the citizens base then ultimately we’ll get there when we can fund it.”

After the town hall ended, Washington told 8 On Your Side securing the meeting with Lakeland’s police chief to discuss police policies and reform is a step in the right direction.

MORE TOP STORIES