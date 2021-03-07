Woman dies at hospital after being shot outside Lakeland home; suspect shot, killed by officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Lakeland Police Department shot and killed a man after witnessing him shoot a woman in a townhome community Sunday morning, the department said. The woman later died.

Police were called to the Cobblestone Landing Townhomes on Quarry Rock Road around 6:30 Sunday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw a man with a handgun and a woman standing outside in the parking lot.

According to police, the man shot the woman as she turned toward the direction of one of the officers. An officer immediately returned fire at the suspect and shot him, a department spokesperson said.

The suspect, identified by police as 35-year-old Howayne T. Gayle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old woman who was shot was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where she later died, police said.

No officers were injured.

According to Lakeland police, detectives determined the woman and Gayle had been in relationship but had recently broken up. Detectives said Gayle showed up to the townhome where the victim and her 19-year-old daughter were on Sunday morning and broke in. The victim went outside with Gayle, which is where officers found them.

“We do understand he has been a subject to some others calls, not particularly with this victim but related to this type of incidence in the past,” Garcia said.

Jason Kimmins was up when he says he heard the shots.

“It was quite a few, six to 10,” Kimmins said. “It’s sad, sad. It’s a shame.”

Kimmins has lived in the Cobblestone Landing subdivision since 2007. He says this is a first.

“It’s quiet, never seen anything like this before, not in this neighborhood,” Kimmins said.