LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time, the Polk County man who emergency landed a plane without any pilot training is speaking out on the harrowing experience.

“I was pretty calm and collected the whole time because I knew it was a life-or-death situation. Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you’re gonna die and that’s what I did,” Lakeland’s Darren Harrison told The TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie.

Harrison spoke with Guthrie on Saturday in a hangar near Lakeland Linder International Airport.

Harrison says the hardest part wasn’t landing the plane – it was what happened in the first few seconds.

According to Harrison, the pilot said he wasn’t feeling well. He had a headache and felt fuzzy.

The plane had three souls on board: Harrison, the pilot and the pilot’s friend. When the pilot became incapacitated, Harrison sprang into action.

“By the time I had moved forward to the front of the airplane, I realized that we had now gone into a dive at a very fast rate. I didn’t realize how fast the rate was at that time. All I saw when I came up to the front was water out the right window and I knew it was coming quick,” he said.

Harrison said he grabbed the controls of the airplane and pulled the stick to turn the plane.

With careful instruction from air traffic controller and flight instructor Robert Morgan, Harrison safely landed the plane at Palm Beach International Airport.

“Somebody asked me the other day what my heart rate was, or what I thought my heart rate was when all that was going on. I said it was probably in the 90s. And they said, what about when it was all over? It was probably about 160. The moment I stopped the plane, that’s when it hit me,” said Harrison.

His wife, Brittney, is sevent months pregnant.

According to Harrison, the pilot suffered an aortic aneurysm on the flight and is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.