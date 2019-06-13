Live Now
Lakeland osprey returned to nest

Polk County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby osprey in Lakeland is back where it belongs today!

The Lakeland Fire Department returned the osprey to its nest behind the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce earlier today.

People from the chamber found the osprey on the ground and called Wildlife Rehab for help. We’re told the Osprey fell out of the nest on top of the light pole.

It also did not know how to fly yet.

“He went. He was taken from here. Someone took him to St. Charles veterinarian hospital and they did a full workup on him. Full X- rays, found out there were no broken bones, and there is nothing wrong with him. So the best place for him is back in the nest so that’s where he is now, ” Rob Bules from Natural Encounters said. 

We’re told the Wildlife Rehab Group took care of the Osprey for about a week. 

