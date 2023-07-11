Previous coverage above: Lakeland Police officers placed on administrative leave following FDLE investigation.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — No charges will be filed against Lakeland Police Department officers who punched a man during an arrest in December 2022, according to State Attorney Brian Haas.

“Antwan Glover presented an ongoing and escalating threat to the Lakeland Police Officers,” Haas said in a letter to the Lakeland Police Department. “Glover is very familiar with arrest procedures, as his record reflects being arrested more than ten times during his life.”

Haas said the officers, “with good reason,” suspected a satchel Glover was carrying contained a deadly weapon, according to the letter.

“The violence that Glover offered against the officers escalated to the point of one of the officers being placed in a headlock,” the letter states.

“The partial video of the arrest described herein that was circulated by the defendant is a misleading representation of the entire incident,” Haas said.

Lakeland Police Chief Taylor said the officers involved in the arrest have returned to modified duties, and the department has resumed its own internal administrative investigation. Taylor said no other details could be released at the time.

After the video was released, advocates called for the arrests of the officers involved for violating Glover’s civil rights.