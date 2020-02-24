Lakeland officer, K9 to be featured on A&E TV show

Polk County

Lakeland Police Department

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One of Lakeland’s finest and their K9 are set to make a national television appearance this week!

According to the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Aaron Peterman and K9 Blizzard will be competing in an episode of “America’s Top Dog” on A&E.

The duo will be making their appearance Wednesday at 9 p.m.

“America’s Top Dog” is a show that tests police officers and their K9’s speed, agility, scenting ability and teamwork by completing a series of obstacle course tasks designed to mimic real-life challenges, according to A&E.

Peterman and Blizzard are just one of four teams to be featured on this week’s episode and were selected from more than 700 K9 teams interviewed to compete on the show.

Peterman is a 20-year veteran of the Lakeland Police Department and has held positions in the patrol, neighborhood liaison unit, SWAT, street crimes unit and narcotics unit before being assigned to K9 in 2006, according to LPD.

He was partnered with Blizzard in 2016, making Blizzard his fourth K9 partner.

LPD said Blizzard is a dual certified patrol and explosives dog. He is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix imported from Slovakia. He won Top Explosives Dog in the 2017 USPCA Region 1 Field Trial, was a member of the USPCA National 2019 first place Patrol Dog four-person department team, and the Top Patrol Dog in the 2020 USPCA Region 1 Field Trial.

For more information on “America’s Top Dog,” click here.

Best of luck Sgt. Peterman and Blizzard!

