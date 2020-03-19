Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer is giving us something to smile about in the midst of all the coronavirus chaos.

Lakeland Police Officer Bailey was on patrol early Wednesday morning in the area of South Florida Avenue when he noticed a mother duck and her 12 ducklings walking down Pine Street towards the police station.

Since they were in the middle of the road, Bailey drove his patrol car behind the flock to ensure they would make it safely down the street.

He even got out of his car at one point to help the family through a few detours and barriers, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safely.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss