Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer is giving us something to smile about in the midst of all the coronavirus chaos.

Lakeland Police Officer Bailey was on patrol early Wednesday morning in the area of South Florida Avenue when he noticed a mother duck and her 12 ducklings walking down Pine Street towards the police station.

Since they were in the middle of the road, Bailey drove his patrol car behind the flock to ensure they would make it safely down the street.

He even got out of his car at one point to help the family through a few detours and barriers, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safely.

