Warning: This story has graphic details that were released with the family’s permission.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it has solved the 1986 murder of a Lakeland nurse after nearly 37 years of investigation.

On Oct. 27, 1986, the mother of Teresa Lee Scalf found her daughter dead in her apartment. Authorities said her throat had been slit and she had “defensive wounds” on her hands.

“He cut her head almost off,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The 29-year-old nurse, who worked at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, lived alone with her son at that apartment. However, the child was not there at the time of the murder, deputies said.

Detectives found two blood samples, one of them belonging to Scalf, but without the proper technology, there was no way to identify who murdered her.

“When this occurred in 1986, there was no DNA; there was no DNA genealogy,” Judd said.

The sheriff said in the 2000s, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office put the unknown blood sample into CODIS, but there was no result.

After years of investigation, detectives identified the murder suspect as Donald Douglas, who lived behind Scalf at the time of her murder.

Douglas was 33 at the time of the murder but died at the age of 53 of natural causes, Judd said.

“Detectives talked to Donald at the time of the event as they were doing neighborhood canvases, but there was nothing at all out of the ordinary,” he said.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Scalf’s family will be at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the investigation’s results. We will stream it once it begins.