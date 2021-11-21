Lakeland mother killed in rollover crash while son was sleeping in back seat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland mother was killed Saturday along US Highway 92 after her SUV rolled several times, partially ejecting her.

Evidence suggests Patricia Simmon, 52, of Lakeland was driving along the highway in her Ford Explorer when two of the wheels left the road. Police say the vehicle returned to the road but flipped several times onto the shoulder.

Simmons’ body was partially ejected during the accident, killing her at the scene.

Police say her 23 year old son was asleep in the back of the car and does not know how or why the crash occurred.

US Highway 92 westbound was closed for nearly four hours while police investigated.