LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly shooting someone and barricading himself inside of a Lakeland apartment with a mother and her toddler.

Police were called to a neighborhood on Chestnut Woods Drive at 11 a.m., according to a release from the Lakeland Police Department.

Officers found a 35-year-old man who, despite being shot in the abdomen, was able to wrestle the gun away from the shooter. He was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert, where he remained in stable condition on Saturday.

The shooting suspect, identified as Miguel Angel Ruiz Borges, barricaded himself in an apartment after the incident. The woman inside grabbed her 3-year-old child and hid in a bedroom, according to Lakeland police.

Officers helped the woman and her child climb through the window to escape. Lakeland SWAT and crisis negotiators tried for more than two hours to get Borges to leave the apartment before he finally surrendered.

Borges was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling.