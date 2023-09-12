LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County mother and her two children were killed in a two-car crash in Lakeland early Monday morning.

Lakeland Police said a 2015 Cadillac SUV with two adults and three children was driving along the 900 block of Kathleen Road around 7:45 a.m. when it collided with a 2016 black Dodge Challenger driven by a 20-year-old man.

During the crash, the 30-year-old driver and the three juvenile passengers of the Cadillac were ejected from the vehicle. A 6-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy later died from their injuries. A 14-year-old girl and the 30-year-old driver both suffered critical injuries. Lastly, the 33-year-old mother of the three children, and sister to the driver, died at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest the driver and the three juvenile passengers of the Cadillac were not wearing a seatbelt.

First responders rushed to the scene to attempt life-saving measures. Four of the Cadillac’s five occupants were taken to Lakeland Regional Health.

The driver of the Challenger was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Based on preliminary information, the Cadillac was attempting to turn left onto Quincy Street when it crossed the path of the Challenger.

After the initial impact, the Cadillac spun around and struck a utility pole.

The road was shut down for roughly four hours as the scene was cleared. The crash remains an open investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camillo Almeida.