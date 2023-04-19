LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old from Polk County was the latest person to claim a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
Curtis Murphree, 54, of Lakeland, claimed his $5 million prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Murphree chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.
His odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,186,110. Only four of the eight total $5 million top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000.00
|1-in-4,186,110
|8
|4
|4
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-2,093,055
|16
|8
|8
|$100,000.00
|1-in-1,395,370
|24
|12
|12
|$20,000.00
|1-in-59,377
|564
|295
|269
|$10,000.00
|1-in-59,272
|565
|289
|276
|$5,000.00
|1-in-39,773
|842
|445
|397
|$1,000.00
|1-in-2,031
|16,488
|8,694
|7,794
Murphree bought his winning ticket from Harney Road Mexican Market, located at 10228 Harney Road in Thonotosassa. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.