LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old from Polk County was the latest person to claim a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Curtis Murphree, 54, of Lakeland, claimed his $5 million prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Murphree chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

His odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,186,110. Only four of the eight total $5 million top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000.00 1-in-4,186,110 8 4 4 $1,000,000.00 1-in-2,093,055 16 8 8 $100,000.00 1-in-1,395,370 24 12 12 $20,000.00 1-in-59,377 564 295 269 $10,000.00 1-in-59,272 565 289 276 $5,000.00 1-in-39,773 842 445 397 $1,000.00 1-in-2,031 16,488 8,694 7,794 (Florida Lottery)

Murphree bought his winning ticket from Harney Road Mexican Market, located at 10228 Harney Road in Thonotosassa. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.