LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old from Polk County was the latest person to claim a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Curtis Murphree, 54, of Lakeland, claimed his $5 million prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. Murphree chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

His odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,186,110. Only four of the eight total $5 million top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,000.001-in-4,186,110844
$1,000,000.001-in-2,093,0551688
$100,000.001-in-1,395,370241212
$20,000.001-in-59,377564295269
$10,000.001-in-59,272565289276
$5,000.001-in-39,773842445397
$1,000.001-in-2,03116,4888,6947,794
(Florida Lottery)

Murphree bought his winning ticket from Harney Road Mexican Market, located at 10228 Harney Road in Thonotosassa. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.