Lakeland man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man won a $5 million prize off a scratch-off ticket from a grocery store, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Marty Moon, 63, of Lakeland claimed his winnings from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED game, as a one-time, lump sum of $3,960,000.

Moon got his winning ticket from Nick’s Food Mart on Lakeland Hills Boulevard. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Those who play have a chance to win one of over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!