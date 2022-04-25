LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man just wants to take care of his mom after he won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

On Monday the Florida Lottery announced Willie Myrick Jr., 57 claimed the prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Church Avenue North in Mulberry.

“I feel so blessed,” Myrick told the Lottery. “The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother.”

Myrick decided to receive his winnings in $40,000 installments once a year for 25 years.

The 7-Eleven will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.