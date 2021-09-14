Lakeland man wins $1 million prize from convenience store ticket

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man won a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery after buying a ticket from a local convenience store.

The lottery said Tuesday that Hugo Franco, 52, claimed the top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. He chose to get paid with a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

According to the lottery, Franco got the winning ticket from Lincoln Super Stop in Lakeland, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the scratch-off ticket.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 gives out 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The odds of winning are one-in-2.79.