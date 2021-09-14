Lakeland man wins $1 million prize from convenience store ticket

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Florida Lottery)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man won a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery after buying a ticket from a local convenience store.

The lottery said Tuesday that Hugo Franco, 52, claimed the top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. He chose to get paid with a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. 

According to the lottery, Franco got the winning ticket from Lincoln Super Stop in Lakeland, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the scratch-off ticket.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 gives out 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss