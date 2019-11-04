Lakeland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man won $1 million with a scratch-off ticket he bought in Lakeland.

Rex Gilbert claimed the $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game, lottery officials said Monday.

The winning ticket was bought at the Pipkin Road One Stop, located at 1155 West Pipkin Road. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Gilbert’s ticket.

The game costs $20 and players can win up to $5,000,000. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Gilbert, 52, of Lakeland, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00. He declined an opportunity to take a photo.

