Lakeland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man won $1 million with a scratch-off ticket he bought in Lakeland.

Rex Gilbert claimed the $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game, lottery officials said Monday.

The winning ticket was bought at the Pipkin Road One Stop, located at 1155 West Pipkin Road. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Gilbert’s ticket.

The game costs $20 and players can win up to $5,000,000. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Gilbert, 52, of Lakeland, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00. He declined an opportunity to take a photo.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar