Lakeland man wins $1 million from new scratch-off game

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Lottery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man left a Circle K gas station $1 million richer after buying a new $20 scratch-off game.

Lakeland resident Joe Hayes, 61, played the 200X THE CASH game he purchased at the Circle K at 8324 US Highway 98 North. He won a $1 million prize and chose a lump sum payment of $890,000.

The store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning money in the 200X THE CASH game are 1 in 2.96.

Just a few days ago, a Sarasota woman won $2 million from another version of this new scratch-off game.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss