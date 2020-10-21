Lakeland man wins $1 million from new scratch-off game

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man left a Circle K gas station $1 million richer after buying a new $20 scratch-off game.

Lakeland resident Joe Hayes, 61, played the 200X THE CASH game he purchased at the Circle K at 8324 US Highway 98 North. He won a $1 million prize and chose a lump sum payment of $890,000.

The store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning money in the 200X THE CASH game are 1 in 2.96.

Just a few days ago, a Sarasota woman won $2 million from another version of this new scratch-off game.

LATEST STORIES: