LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Papa Johns pizza restaurant on Wednesday.

According to an arrest report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Papa Johns on Highway 540A at 1:24 p.m.

An employee told deputies a man named “Jay” was trying to place a delivery order when he began arguing with her. She hung up and then Jay called back, allegedly threatening to kill her.

“I can bomb the store,” the caller allegedly said, according to the arrest report. The Papa Johns worker hung up for a second time.

The employee gave deputies Jay’s name, phone number and address. They identified the suspected caller as Johnny Vega, 24, the arrest report stated.

When deputies contacted Vega, he denied knowing anything about the alleged threatening call and said the number provided by Papa Johns was not his.

“Vega provided one of his coworkers phones in an attempt to pass it off as his own when asked to check his phone to see if the phone number matched,” deputies allege.

Both Vega’s coworker and Vega’s wife reportedly confirmed the number provided by Papa Johns belonged to him, according to the arrest report. Vega was also accused of trying to conceal his phone in a piece of bedroom furniture.

“As a result of lying regarding the phone, Vega obstructed the investigation being conducted by the deputies,” the arrest report stated.

Vega was charged with false report of a bomb, tampering with evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.