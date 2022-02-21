Lakeland man shot and killed at wedding in Winter Park

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Winter Park wedding turned deadly.

The Winter Park Police Department said they received a call that 39-year-old Daniel Knight was assaulting people at a wedding reception at the Winter Park Event Center.

Authorities said when they arrive an officer tried to speak with Knight, but he was knocked unconscious. Police said Knight attacked another officer, before the officer fired his gun. People nearby said you could hear the chaos.

“It was pandemonium,” Winter Park resident Willie Hoile said.

Knight’s family told 8 On Your Side Monday morning, this story is far from true. Trina Knight, Daniel’s sister, said her brother was having a good time and not fighting anyone. She said he was taken outside, after having a little too much to drink.

Knight said their family is working with a lawyer and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get the truth out. FDLE sent out a statement that read in part:

“We are interviewing witnesses and officers, collecting and analyzing evidence, and establishing a timeline of events. Once we have determined the facts of the case, we will present our findings to the state attorney’s office, who will make any charging decisions.”