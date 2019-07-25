Lakeland man receives $1 million birthday gift after winning scratch-off game

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man is celebrating his birthday in style after winning $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 29-year-old Wadsonley Lubin claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, four days after his 29th birthday.

He purchased his winning ticket from Broadway Food Mart located at 1000 North Combee Road in Lakeland and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Broadway Food Mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The overall odds of winning are one in 2.99.