LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 47-year-old Lakeland man with a prior murder conviction has been arrested after a DoorDash delivery driver witnessed him punch a 16-year-old boy Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Jarrett Garrett McCabe, 47, was told by a neighbor that two boys had jumped his son on Monday.

During the deputies’ investigation, they learned that McCabe’s son had gotten into a fight with one of the boys a few weeks ago and the other boy on Monday. However, police said the boy hadn’t been jumped in either incident.

After hearing this news, McCabe decided to go to the bus stop on Tuesday and wait to see if the boys were going to fight his son again, but when he saw the boys get off the bus, he confronted them instead.

According to HCSO, McCabe said he “slapped one of the boys in the face with an open hand,” but witnesses said the 47-year-old punched the 16-year-old boy in the face and twice in the stomach.

“It’s understandable that a dad would be upset about his son getting jumped, but waiting at a bus stop to beat up a kid is not the kind of example you want to be setting for your child. Based on this and his criminal history, he clearly has anger-management issues,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A press release said the victim was the boy who fought with McCabe’s son a few weeks ago. The boy who fought with the man’s son on Monday was with the victim when the incident occurred.

After the fight, the boy and his mother spoke with McCabe, and the boy apologized to him for fighting his son.

McCabe was booked into the Polk County Jail with a charge of simple battery. According to PCSO, his criminal history includes prior convictions for second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon. He also served six years and 11 months in Florida State prison for shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a building or vehicle.