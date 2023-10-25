LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk Sheriff Grady Judd is speaking out after a Lakeland man offered to perform a sexual act on a detective after being caught touching himself at Saddle Creek Park, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, David Arnold, 67, was arrested after an undercover vice unit detective saw him drive onto the park property and begin “vigorously” touching himself.

Arnold told the detective he went to the park to meet someone. Arnold then offered to perform a sex act on the detective.

“The arrest happened at a family park–where parents bring their children to fish or have picnics and make pleasant memories,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “They don’t want their children witnessing behavior like this. That’s why we do these undercover operations at various parks across the county. It simply will not be tolerated.”

Arnold was charged with offering to commit lewdness and trespassing.