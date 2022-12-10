LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Lakeland on Saturday and left him laying on the side of a road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 43-year-old Lakeland man was found dead on the east shoulder of US-98 near Innovation Drive.

Deputies estimated he was struck by a car sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. while walking along the edge of the northbound lane. The driver did not stop or report the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle is a late 1900s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV. The vehicle likely has damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. You can submit your tip anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.