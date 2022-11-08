LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Monday night after he was hit by a car on US-98, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kelly Boyd, 46, was walking on US-98 near Lakeland when he was hit by a Buick Century.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 10:55 p.m. After gathering evidence and witness statements, detectives learned that Boyd stumbled and fell right before being hit near the intersection with Duff Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was also wearing dark clothing in poor lighting at the time of the incident.

The two occupants of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. They did not suffer any injuries.