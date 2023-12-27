LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man got a little help from a law enforcement officer to pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal at Lake Morton earlier this month.

Florida Southern College student Craig Vandenberg reached out to a campus officer to orchestrate a proposal for his soon-to-be fiancée on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Vandenberg wanted to trick his girlfriend into thinking he lost his wallet, according to the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook post.

Campus Officer Leach stepped in to help Vandenberg and called the student’s girlfriend Emery to let her know that he “found” Vandenberg’s wallet.

“I need your help,” Leach told Emery on a phone call. “A police officer from downtown found Craig’s wallet and you’re listed as an emergency contact for him. I tried to call him, and I went by his house, but I can’t get a hold of him. I’m about to go home for the day and I want to try to get the wallet back … Where can I meet you to get this back?”

Emery, who seemed a little startled by a call from a police officer, agreed to meet Leach at a pavilion at Lake Morton across the campus.

Meanwhile, Vandenberg hopped into the back of Leach’s patrol car with a bouquet and an engagement ring, and the pair headed over to Lake Morton.

“Dude, she has no idea,” Leach said in the now-viral video.

The video shows the officer returning the wallet to Emery and telling her he had one more surprise.

“One more thing though,” Leach said as he opened the patrol car’s back door. Then Vandenberg steps out of the car.

The pair shared a private moment by the lake and Vandenberg drops to one knee.

(Credit: Lakeland Police Department)

“She said YES!” Lakeland police posted on Facebook. “Thank you for allowing us to help make this a true surprise.”