LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was fatally struck by a car on Sunday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near U.S. 92 and Holly Road.

Investigators said the car was driving eastbound on U.S. 92. As the driver was exiting a curve in the roadway, they noticed a person walking on the road. The driver said they tried to stop to avoid hitting the pedestrian but they were unsuccessful.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. They also said the pedestrian was in an area that was not marked for pedestrian traffic.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department said they arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Damon Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he lasted died.

Police said the road was shut down for about two and a half hours while members of the traffic homicide unit investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.