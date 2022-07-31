LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was killed after being struck by a car that had just been hit by a 16-year-old driver on Friday.

According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue.

Police said the teen driver was turning left onto Lowry Avenue when she moved into the path of an oncoming car. The vehicles collided, sending the oncoming car onto the road shoulder and into the grass. Police said the car then hit a man who was standing in the grass, placing a road sign.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Lakeland man, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. The 18-year-old Lakeland man who struck the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old and an adult passenger, also from Lakeland, did not require medical attention

The Lakeland Police Department shut down the intersection for four hours while their traffic homicide unit investigated.