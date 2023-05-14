LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was killed in a fatal wreck involving an ATV Saturday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Roger Tyler Jr., 35, of Lakeland was riding a Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV along Wildlife Trail north of Lakeland when it flipped on top of them.

The sheriff’s office said Tyler was pinned under the vehicle for about 30 minutes until someone found him and called 911.

Rescue personnel tried to save the man’s life, but he died after being taken to a local hospital, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation.