Lakeland man claims $1 million prize from lottery ticket bought at Publix

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man won a million dollar prize from the Florida Lottery after cashing in a ticket he got from a local Publix.

The Florida Lottery said that Dean Mills, 46, won a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, taking home a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. 

The Lottery said Mills bought the winning ticket at a Publix in Mulberry, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED games gives out 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss