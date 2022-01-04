Lakeland man claims $1 million prize from lottery ticket bought at Publix

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man won a million dollar prize from the Florida Lottery after cashing in a ticket he got from a local Publix.

The Florida Lottery said that Dean Mills, 46, won a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, taking home a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

The Lottery said Mills bought the winning ticket at a Publix in Mulberry, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED games gives out 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!