LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to one of four deadly crashes that happened in Polk County over the weekend.

The deadly crash happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland, about 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway, deputies said.

Detectives said the black 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck that 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was driving crossed over the center line and struck a 51-year-old man’s Toyota pickup truck.

The 51-year-old man died in the crash.

Investigators said Zurita had a blood-alcohol level of .156. The legal limit is 0.08 in Florida.

“PCSO deputies make dozens of arrests for DUI each month, and the untimely death of the victim is an example why. Law enforcement everywhere is out there trying to prevent deaths, injuries, and property damages from those who make the inexcusable decision to operate a motor vehicle while impaired,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County deputies said Zurita faces charges of DUI manslaughter, driving without a license with crash involving death, DUI with injury and DUI with property damage.