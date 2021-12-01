Lakeland man banned from Polk Co. parks for 10 years after lewd act, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested by undercover detectives after he allegedly committed a lewd act at Saddle Creek Park, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Donald Wayne Johnson, 69 of Lakeland, was inappropriately touching himself and solicited an undercover male detective to engage in a lewd act at the park on Nov. 30, according to the department.

“This is completely unacceptable. Polk County parks are places where families and children go to enjoy the outdoors – they should never have to encounter disgusting acts like these,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We will continue to patrol our public parks and to arrest people who publicly engage in lewd activity.”

Johnson was issued a trespass order from all Polk County parks for 10 years and arrested for offering to commit a lewd act, a second-degree misdemeanor. It effectively bans him from the parks for a decade.

According to state statutes, a trespass order makes entering the properties an individual is banned from a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable under the law. Violating the trespass order can lead to up to 60 days in prison for each offense, or a $500 fine.

Johnson was released from jail on a $250 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.