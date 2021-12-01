Lakeland man banned from Polk Co. parks for 10 years after lewd act, deputies say

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested by undercover detectives after he allegedly committed a lewd act at Saddle Creek Park, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Donald Wayne Johnson, 69 of Lakeland, was inappropriately touching himself and solicited an undercover male detective to engage in a lewd act at the park on Nov. 30, according to the department.

“This is completely unacceptable. Polk County parks are places where families and children go to enjoy the outdoors – they should never have to encounter disgusting acts like these,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We will continue to patrol our public parks and to arrest people who publicly engage in lewd activity.”

Johnson was issued a trespass order from all Polk County parks for 10 years and arrested for offering to commit a lewd act, a second-degree misdemeanor. It effectively bans him from the parks for a decade.

According to state statutes, a trespass order makes entering the properties an individual is banned from a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable under the law. Violating the trespass order can lead to up to 60 days in prison for each offense, or a $500 fine.

Johnson was released from jail on a $250 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss