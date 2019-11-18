Lakeland man arrested for punching umpire in the face, police say

HIGHLAND CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested Friday evening for punching a Babe Ruth Baseball umpire in the face, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, was attending a nephew’s baseball game at the baseball fields on Ball Park Road in Highland City when a disagreement with an umpire’s call turned physical, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the arrest report, Ramos disagreed with a call an umpire made.

He voiced his opinion to the teenage umpire who directed him to the head umpire, Tom Stull. So after the game he met the man at the park’s clubhouse to complain.

Stull said the umpire was making the right calls, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ramos began yelling at women at the concession stand. Eventually, Stull and Ramos engaged in a confrontation in the board room, witnesses said.

Ramos reportedly began screaming at the umpire, at which point he was asked to leave the ballpark. Ramos responded by yelling that he would “kick his a–,” then punched the umpire in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy Tom Stull

The punch cut the umpire’s lip and broke the crown off his tooth, the report states.

“Alberto you’re out. You’re in the county jail locked up so you’re out of the park, you’re out of the game and you’re in the county jail. We’re the umpires you don’t mess with,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Stull calls the whole encounter “ludicrous.”

“Remember that we’re there for the kids. The minute we forget that, we need to stop because the youth are our future and if we’re not teaching them the right way to behave then we’re failing them,” he said.

Ramos is banned from visiting the park.

“This behavior is unacceptable. It’s not tolerated, we have a standard for our park. We have a standard for our coaches, our players and the fans. If you don’t meet those standards, you’re going to be removed,” said Steve Ousley, league president.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Alberto Escartin Ramos and charged him with one count of felony battery of a sports official.

Ramos is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

